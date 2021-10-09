Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cameco worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

