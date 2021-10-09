Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

