Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

