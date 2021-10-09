Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

