Profund Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.