Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $12,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

