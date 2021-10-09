Profund Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,781,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

