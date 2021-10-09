ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE KWR opened at $232.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.06. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

