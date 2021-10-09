ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

