ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3,672.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 181,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.