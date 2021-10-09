ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 29,753 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.