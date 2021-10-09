ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,396 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of GATX worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 35.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 90.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GATX by 653.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GATX by 893.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

