ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 48,571 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Avista worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

