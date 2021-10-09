ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.