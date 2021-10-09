Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
