Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

