Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE:PUK opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
