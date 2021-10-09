Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 37,350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.