Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

