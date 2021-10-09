Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,538 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 625,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 467.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

