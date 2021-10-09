Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 49,630 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

