Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Matador Resources worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

