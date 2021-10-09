Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.68 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Rogers worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rogers by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $185.51 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

