Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.