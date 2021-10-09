Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.05 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 133.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 449,400 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

