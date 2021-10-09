Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.87 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

