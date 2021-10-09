Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.