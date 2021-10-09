Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.33% of First BanCorp. worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FBP opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

