Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altice USA, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

ATUS opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

