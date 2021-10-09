Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

GIL stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

