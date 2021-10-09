Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Organto Foods Inc. Issued By Clarus Securities (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of OGO opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

