Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

