Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.