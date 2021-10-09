Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.29.

RUS stock opened at C$32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.22.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

