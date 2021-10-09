Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

LW opened at $56.39 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

