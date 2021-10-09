Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xencor, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.