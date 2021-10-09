QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

