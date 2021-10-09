Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

