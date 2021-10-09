Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Insider Sells £97,430.24 in Stock

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) insider Laura Seffino sold 20,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.17), for a total value of £97,430.24 ($127,293.23).

Laura Seffino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Laura Seffino sold 15,000 shares of Quartix Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £70,500 ($92,108.70).

On Friday, July 30th, Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of Quartix Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

Shares of LON QTX opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of £220.13 million and a PE ratio of 75.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.07. Quartix Technologies Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

