Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 13,089 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,274,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR opened at $252.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.61. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.74 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

