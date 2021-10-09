Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 406,811 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 406,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,789,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

