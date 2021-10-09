Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 3,353 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $107.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

