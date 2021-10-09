Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

