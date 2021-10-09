Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells $1,563,000.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after buying an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after buying an additional 359,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after buying an additional 883,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

