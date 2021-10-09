Raymond James Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Outperform

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

