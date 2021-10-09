Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rayonier by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rayonier by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 76,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

