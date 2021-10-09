RealTract Trading 65.3% Lower Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 69.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $34.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00226721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00100902 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

