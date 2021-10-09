Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

UTG opened at $33.06 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

