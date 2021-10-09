Refinable Market Cap Achieves $8.02 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $649,951.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.