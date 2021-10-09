Ren (REN) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ren has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $58.64 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

