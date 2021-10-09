ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
