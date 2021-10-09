ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

